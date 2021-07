Olympic Judo Results

Thursday Women 78 kg Elimination Round of 32 Bernadette Graf, Austria, def. Ma Zhenzhao, China, Ippon, Sumi-gaeshi, 1:36. Karla Prodan,…

Thursday

Women

78 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Bernadette Graf, Austria, def. Ma Zhenzhao, China, Ippon, Sumi-gaeshi, 1:36.

Karla Prodan, Croatia, def. Jovana Pekovic, Montenegro, Waza-Ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Anastasiya Turchyn, Ukraine, def. Vanessa Chala, Ecuador, Ippon, Sumi-otoshi, 3:42.

Yoon Hyunji, South Korea, def. Nefeli Papadakis, United States, Ippon, 1:31.

Beata Pacut, Poland, def. Sarah-Myriam Mazouz, Gabon, Ippon, Kuzure-kesa-gatame, 3:50.

Aleksandra Babintseva, ROC, def. Marie Branser, Congo, Ippon, 4:46.

Patricia Sampaio, Portugal, def. Karen Leon, Venezuela, Ippon, Harai-makikomi, 2:51.

Inbar Lanir, Israel, def. Munkhtsetseg Otgon, Mongolia, Ippon, Ko-soto-gake, 0:18.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.