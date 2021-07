Number 1 Golf Rankings

July 11, 2021 — Dustin Johnson June 20, 2021 — Jon Rahm (3 weeks) Aug. 23, 2020 — Dustin Johnson…

Listen now to WTOP News

July 11, 2021 — Dustin Johnson

June 20, 2021 — Jon Rahm (3 weeks)

Aug. 23, 2020 — Dustin Johnson (43 weeks)

Aug. 9, 2020 — Jon Rahm (2 weeks)

Aug. 2, 2020 — Justin Thomas (1 week)

July 19, 2020 — Jon Rahm (2 weeks)

x-Feb. 9, 2020 — Rory McIlroy (11 weeks)

May 19, 2019 — Brooks Koepka (38 weeks)

April 14, 2019 — Dustin Johnson (5 weeks)

April 7, 2019 — Justin Rose (1 week)

March 3, 2019 — Dustin Johnson (5 weeks)

Jan. 6, 2019 — Justin Rose (8 weeks)

Nov. 25, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (6 weeks)

Nov. 18, 2018 — Justin Rose (1 week)

Nov. 11, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (1 week)

Nov. 4, 2018 — Justin Rose (1 week)

Oct. 21, 2018 — Brooks Koepka (2 weeks)

Sept. 23, 2018 — Dustin Johnson (4 weeks)

Sept. 09, 2018 — Justin Rose (2 weeks)

June 10, 2018 — Dustin Johnson (13 weeks)

May 13, 2018 — Justin Thomas (4 weeks)

Feb. 19, 2017 — Dustin Johnson (64 weeks)

March 28, 2016 — Jason Day (47 weeks)

Nov. 8, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (20 weeks)

Oct. 18, 2015 — Jason Day (3 weeks)

Sept. 27, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (3 weeks)

Sept. 20, 2015 — Jason Day (1 week)

Sept. 13, 2015 — Rory McIlroy (1 week)

Sept. 8, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (1 week)

Aug. 30, 2015 — Rory McIlroy (1 week)

Aug. 16, 2015 — Jordan Spieth (2 weeks)

Aug 3, 2014 — Rory McIlroy (53 weeks)

May 18, 2014 — Adam Scott (11 weeks)

March 24, 2013 — Tiger Woods (60 weeks)

Aug. 12, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (32 weeks)

May 27, 2012 — Luke Donald (11 weeks)

May 6, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (3 weeks)

April 29, 2012 — Luke Donald (1 week)

April 15, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)

March 18, 2012 — Luke Donald (4 weeks)

March 4, 2012 — Rory McIlroy (2 weeks)

May 29, 2011 — Luke Donald (40 weeks)

April 24, 2011 — Lee Westwood (5 weeks)

Feb. 27, 2011 — Martin Kaymer (8 weeks)

Oct. 31, 2010 — Lee Westwood (17 weeks)

June 12, 2005 — Tiger Woods (281 weeks)

May 22, 2005 — Vijay Singh (3 weeks)

April 10, 2005 — Tiger Woods (6 weeks)

March 20, 2005 — Vijay Singh (3 weeks)

March 6, 2005 — Tiger Woods (2 weeks)

Sept. 6, 2004 — Vijay Singh (26 weeks)

Aug. 15, 1999 — Tiger Woods (264 weeks)

Aug. 8, 1999 — David Duval (1 week)

July 4, 1999 — Tiger Woods (5 weeks)

March 28, 1999 — David Duval (14 weeks)

June 14, 1998 — Tiger Woods (41 weeks)

May 17, 1998 — Ernie Els (4 weeks)

May 10, 1998 — Tiger Woods (1 week)

April 12, 1998 — Ernie Els (4 weeks)

Jan. 11, 1998 — Tiger Woods (13 weeks)

Sept. 7, 1997 — Greg Norman (18 weeks)

July 6, 1997 — Tiger Woods (9 weeks)

June 29, 1997 — Greg Norman (1 week)

June 22, 1997 — Ernie Els (1 week)

June 15, 1997 — Tiger Woods (1 week)

April 27, 1997 — Greg Norman (7 weeks)

April 20, 1997 — Tom Lehman (1 week)

June 18, 1995 — Greg Norman (96 weeks)

Aug. 14, 1994 — Nick Price (44 weeks)

Feb. 6, 1994 — Greg Norman (27 weeks)

July 19, 1992 — Nick Faldo (81 weeks)

April 5, 1992 — Fred Couples (15 weeks)

March 29, 1992 — Nick Faldo (1 week)

March 22, 1992 — Fred Couples (1 week)

April 7, 1991 — Ian Woosnam (50 weeks)

Feb. 3, 1991 — Nick Faldo (9 weeks)

Oct. 14, 1990 — Greg Norman (16 weeks)

Sept. 2, 1990 — Nick Faldo (6 weeks)

Aug. 20, 1989 — Greg Norman (54 weeks)

April 2, 1989 — Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)

March 26, 1989 — Greg Norman (1 week)

Nov. 13, 1988 — Seve Ballesteros (19 weeks)

Nov. 6, 1988 — Greg Norman (1 week)

Oct. 30, 1988 — Seve Ballesteros (1 week)

Nov. 29, 1987 — Greg Norman (48 weeks)

Nov. 22, 1987 — Seve Ballesteros (1 week)

Sept. 14, 1986 — Greg Norman (62 weeks)

April 27, 1986 — Seve Ballesteros (20 weeks)

April 6, 1986 — Bernhard Langer (3 weeks)

___

x-The world ranking was frozen for 13 weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.