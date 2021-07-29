2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Norway 35, Montenegro 23

Norway 35, Montenegro 23

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 4:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Norway 35, Montenegro 23

Norway 13 22 35
Montenegro 13 10 23

Norway_N. Moerk 7, H. Reistad 7, S. Bredal Oftedal 6, S. Solberg Isaksen 6, K. Brattset Dale 3, K. Breistoel 2, M. Jacobsen 2, M. Frafjord 1, C. Herrem 1.

Montenegro_J. Radicevic 6, D. Jaukovic 5, T. Brnovic 4, I. Grbic 3, M. Mehmedovic 2, J. Despotovic 1, A. Klikovac 1, D. Mugosa 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Mariana Garcia, Argentina. Maria Ines Paolantoni, Argentina. Josip Posavec, Croatia. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up