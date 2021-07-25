Netherlands 4, Ireland 0 Netherlands 1 0 0 3 — 4 Ireland 0 0 0 0 — 0 Netherlands_F. Albers…

Netherlands 4, Ireland 0

Netherlands 1 0 0 3 — 4 Ireland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Netherlands_F. Albers 1, L. Leurink 1, F. Matla 1, M. Pheninckx 1.

Ireland_None.

Green Cards_L. Leurink, Netherlands, 0. H. Matthews, Ireland, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Meister, Germany. Liu Xiaoying, China. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Michelle Joubert, South Africa.

