Home » Sports » Netherlands 4, Ireland 0

Netherlands 4, Ireland 0

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 10:47 PM

Netherlands 1 0 0 3 4
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0

Netherlands_F. Albers 1, L. Leurink 1, F. Matla 1, M. Pheninckx 1.

Ireland_None.

Green Cards_L. Leurink, Netherlands, 0. H. Matthews, Ireland, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Meister, Germany. Liu Xiaoying, China. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Michelle Joubert, South Africa.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

