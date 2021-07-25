Netherlands 4, Ireland 0
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|0
|3
|—
|4
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Netherlands_F. Albers 1, L. Leurink 1, F. Matla 1, M. Pheninckx 1.
Ireland_None.
Green Cards_L. Leurink, Netherlands, 0. H. Matthews, Ireland, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Michelle Meister, Germany. Liu Xiaoying, China. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Michelle Joubert, South Africa.
