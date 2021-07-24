Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|44
|26
|.629
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|37
|33
|.529
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|28
|42
|.400
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|38
|31
|.551
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|36
|33
|.522
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|32
|38
|.457
|6½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|54
|.229
|22½
|Thursday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4
Stockton 10, San Jose 5
Modesto 8, Fresno 4
Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7, 12 innings
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 1
Stockton 10, San Jose 5
Fresno 6, Modesto 3
Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 2
|Saturday’s Game
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
