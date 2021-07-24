2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 1:18 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 48 22 .686
San Jose (San Francisco) 44 26 .629 4
Modesto (Seattle) 37 33 .529 11
Stockton (Oakland) 28 42 .400 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 38 31 .551
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 36 33 .522 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 32 38 .457
Visalia (Arizona) 16 54 .229 22½

___

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 4

Stockton 10, San Jose 5

Modesto 8, Fresno 4

Inland Empire 8, Lake Elsinore 7, 12 innings

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 1

Stockton 10, San Jose 5

Fresno 6, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 2

Saturday’s Game

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

