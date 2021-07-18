Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 11:47 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 45 21 .682
San Jose (San Francisco) 43 23 .652 2
Modesto (Seattle) 36 30 .545 9
Stockton (Oakland) 25 41 .379 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 34 31 .523
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 34 31 .523
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 30 36 .455
Visalia (Arizona) 16 50 .242 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 16, Stockton 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Fresno 3, Stockton 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Jose 5, Modesto 4

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 4

Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 6

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 6, Lake Elsinore 3, 10 innings

Inland Empire 13, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Fresno 9, Stockton 7

San Jose 5, Modesto 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

