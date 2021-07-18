Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|45
|21
|.682
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|43
|23
|.652
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|30
|.545
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|41
|.379
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|34
|31
|.523
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|34
|31
|.523
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|30
|36
|.455
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|50
|.242
|18½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno 16, Stockton 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Fresno 3, Stockton 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Jose 5, Modesto 4
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 4
Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 6
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia 6, Lake Elsinore 3, 10 innings
Inland Empire 13, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Fresno 9, Stockton 7
San Jose 5, Modesto 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
