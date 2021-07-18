Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 45 21 .682 — San Jose (San Francisco) 43…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 45 21 .682 — San Jose (San Francisco) 43 23 .652 2 Modesto (Seattle) 36 30 .545 9 Stockton (Oakland) 25 41 .379 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 34 31 .523 — Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 34 31 .523 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 30 36 .455 4½ Visalia (Arizona) 16 50 .242 18½

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 16, Stockton 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Fresno 3, Stockton 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Jose 5, Modesto 4

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 4

Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 6

Sunday’s Games

Visalia 6, Lake Elsinore 3, 10 innings

Inland Empire 13, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Fresno 9, Stockton 7

San Jose 5, Modesto 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

