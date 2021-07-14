Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|38
|23
|.623
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|25
|.590
|4
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|36
|.410
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|31
|29
|.517
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|27
|34
|.443
|5½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|14
|47
|.230
|18½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno 5, San Jose 3
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 9
Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3
Modesto 14, Stockton 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 3
Inland Empire 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 5, Stockton 2
San Jose 9, Modesto 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
