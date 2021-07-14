Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 40 21 .656 — San Jose (San Francisco) 38…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 40 21 .656 — San Jose (San Francisco) 38 23 .623 2 Modesto (Seattle) 36 25 .590 4 Stockton (Oakland) 25 36 .410 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 32 28 .533 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 31 29 .517 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 27 34 .443 5½ Visalia (Arizona) 14 47 .230 18½

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 5, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 9

Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3

Modesto 14, Stockton 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Fresno 5, Stockton 2

San Jose 9, Modesto 2

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

