Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 29 .603 — Down East (Texas) 40 33 .548 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 32 41 .438 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 24 49 .329 20 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 42 31 .575 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 31 .569 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 37 35 .514 4½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 24 49 .329 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 51 21 .708 — Columbia (Kansas City) 36 36 .500 15 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 40 .452 18½ Augusta (Atlanta) 32 41 .438 19½

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9,Down East 4

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0

Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3

Columbia 4, Augusta 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 11, Carolina 8

Kannapolis 8, Salem 7

Down East 7, Fayetteville 5

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 1

Columbia 2, Charleston 0, 1st game

Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 2nd game

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 3

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

