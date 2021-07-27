2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 11:40 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 29 .603
Down East (Texas) 40 33 .548 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 32 41 .438 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 24 49 .329 20
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 42 31 .575
Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 31 .569 ½
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 37 35 .514
Fredericksburg (Washington) 24 49 .329 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 51 21 .708
Columbia (Kansas City) 36 36 .500 15
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 40 .452 18½
Augusta (Atlanta) 32 41 .438 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9,Down East 4

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0

Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3

Columbia 4, Augusta 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 11, Carolina 8

Kannapolis 8, Salem 7

Down East 7, Fayetteville 5

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 1

Columbia 2, Charleston 0, 1st game

Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 2nd game

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 3

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

