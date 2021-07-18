Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Lod, Minnesota United snap…

Lod, Minnesota United snap Sounders’ 13-game unbeaten streak

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored a late goal and Minnesota United beat Seattle 1-0 on Sunday to end the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open a season.

Lod’s one-touch finish of a cross by Niko Hansen, who came on in the 74th minute, gave Minnesota (5-5-3) a 1-0 lead in the 81st.

The Sounders (8-1-5) were the first team to go unbeaten through the first 13 games of an MLS season, breaking a record set by the LA Galaxy in the league’s inaugural 1996 season and tied three other times.

Tyler Miller, who finished with three saves for Minnesota, made a diving parry of a shot by Raul Ruidiaz just before halftime. His five shutouts this season are tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for most in MLS.

The short-handed Sounders were without several regulars: brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan were away on international duty while Nouhou Tolo, Shane O’Neill, Nicolás Lodeiro, Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris and Will Bruin did not play due to injuries.

Seattle had won seven of the eight meetings between the sides, including a 4-0 win on opening day this season.

Minnesota United has just one loss — 2-0 at Colorado on July 7 — in its last nine games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up