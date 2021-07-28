India 3, Argentina 1
|India
|0
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
India_V. Kumar 1, V. Prasad 1, H. Singh 1.
Argentina_M. Casella Schuth 1.
Green Cards_Sumit, India, 0. M. Rey, Argentina, 0. T. Habif, Argentina, 0. S. Kumar, India, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.