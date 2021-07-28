2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
India 3, Argentina 1

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 10:15 PM

India 0 0 1 2 3
Argentina 0 0 0 1 1

India_V. Kumar 1, V. Prasad 1, H. Singh 1.

Argentina_M. Casella Schuth 1.

Green Cards_Sumit, India, 0. M. Rey, Argentina, 0. T. Habif, Argentina, 0. S. Kumar, India, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

