Higuain records a pair, Inter Miami CF takes down Montreal

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 10:47 PM

Gonzalo Higuain scored a pair of goals and Inter Miami defeated CF Montreal 2-1 Saturday.

Joaquin Torres gave Montreal (6-6-4) a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. Higuain tied it at 1-1 for Miami (3-8-3)

Higuain sealed the victory for Miami in the 69th minute, assisted by Gregore.

Montreal outshot Miami 10-8, with two shots on goal to four for Miami.

Nick Marsman made one save for Miami. James Pantemis had two saves for Montreal.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Miami visits Orlando City and Montreal hosts Atlanta United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

