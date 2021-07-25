2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Germany 33, Argentina 25

Germany 33, Argentina 25

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 11:36 PM

Germany 33, Argentina 25

Germany 14 19 33
Argentina 13 12 25

Germany_T. Kastening 7, M. Schiller 7, S. Weinhold 5, J. Golla 4, P. Weber 4, P. Drux 2, K. Haefner 2, J. Kuehn 2.

Argentina_R. Martinez 5, D. Simonet 5, L. Moscariello 4, P. Martinez Cami 2, G. Mourino 2, I. Pizarro 2, P. Simonet 2, S. Simonet 2, F. Pizarro 1.

Red Cards_U. Gensheimer, Germany, 46:05.

Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Mads Hansen, Denmark. Jesper Madsen, Denmark. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

