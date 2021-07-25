Germany 33, Argentina 25 Germany 14 19 — 33 Argentina 13 12 — 25 Germany_T. Kastening 7, M. Schiller 7,…

Germany 33, Argentina 25

Germany 14 19 — 33 Argentina 13 12 — 25

Germany_T. Kastening 7, M. Schiller 7, S. Weinhold 5, J. Golla 4, P. Weber 4, P. Drux 2, K. Haefner 2, J. Kuehn 2.

Argentina_R. Martinez 5, D. Simonet 5, L. Moscariello 4, P. Martinez Cami 2, G. Mourino 2, I. Pizarro 2, P. Simonet 2, S. Simonet 2, F. Pizarro 1.

Red Cards_U. Gensheimer, Germany, 46:05.

Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Mads Hansen, Denmark. Jesper Madsen, Denmark. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

