Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » French Open champ Krejcikova…

French Open champ Krejcikova triumphs at Prague Open

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed at the Prague Open on Sunday for her third WTA title.

In an all-Czech final, second-seeded Krejcikova demolished No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-0, hitting 26 winners on her way to victory in 65 minutes.

From 2-2 in the opening set, Krejcikova cruised, winning 10 straight games against her opponent who was playing her first WTA final.

Krejcikova didn’t lose a set at the hard-court tournament that she used as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

She won her three titles, including Strasbourg and Roland Garros, in her last four tournaments, winning 20 of her last 21 games.

Her only defeat came in the fourth round of Wimbledon to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up