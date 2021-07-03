Euro Glance

PLAYOFFS
Saturday, June 26
Wales 0, Denmark 4
Italy 2, Austria 1, OT
Sunday, June 27
Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2
Belgium 1, Portugal 0
Monday, June 28
Croatia 3, Spain 5, OT
France 3, Switzerland 3, Switzerland advances 5-4 on penalty kicks
Tuesday, June 29
England 2, Germany 0
Sweden 1, Ukraine 2, OT
Friday, July 2
Switzerland 1, Spain 1, Spain advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Belgium 1, Italy 2
Saturday, July 3
Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 1600 GMT
Ukraine vs. England, 1900 GMT
Tuesday, July 6
Italy vs. Spain, 1900 GMT
Wednesday, July 7
W48 (Euro) () vs. W47 (Euro) (), 1900 GMT
Sunday, July 11
W49 (Euro) () vs. W50 (Euro) (), 1900 GMT
