Euro Glance

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 10:15 AM

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, June 26

Wales 0, Denmark 4

Italy 2, Austria 1, OT

Sunday, June 27

Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2

Belgium 1, Portugal 0

Monday, June 28

Croatia 3, Spain 5, OT

France 3, Switzerland 3, Switzerland advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Tuesday, June 29

England 2, Germany 0

Sweden 1, Ukraine 2, OT

Friday, July 2

Switzerland 1, Spain 1, Spain advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Belgium 1, Italy 2

Saturday, July 3

Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 1600 GMT

Ukraine vs. England, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, July 6

Italy vs. Spain, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, July 7

W48 (Euro) () vs. W47 (Euro) (), 1900 GMT

Sunday, July 11

W49 (Euro) () vs. W50 (Euro) (), 1900 GMT

