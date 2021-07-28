2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 12:23 AM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 45 24 .652
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 44 28 .611
New Hampshire (Toronto) 31 37 .456 13½
Reading (Philadelphia) 29 44 .397 18
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 27 43 .386 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 23 49 .319 23½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 44 27 .620
Bowie (Baltimore) 42 29 .592 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 39 31 .557
Erie (Detroit) 40 33 .548 5
Richmond (San Francisco) 38 35 .521 7
Harrisburg (Washington) 25 47 .347 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings

Erie 9, Binghamton 6

New Hampshire 3, Reading 1

Hartford 13, Bowie 6

Akron 3, Richmond 2

Somerset 7, Altoona 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3

Bowie 6, Richmond 1

Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Akron 5, Erie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

