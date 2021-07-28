Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|44
|28
|.611
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|31
|37
|.456
|13½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|29
|44
|.397
|18
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|43
|.386
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|49
|.319
|23½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|42
|29
|.592
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|39
|31
|.557
|4½
|Erie (Detroit)
|40
|33
|.548
|5
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|38
|35
|.521
|7
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|47
|.347
|19½
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings
Erie 9, Binghamton 6
New Hampshire 3, Reading 1
Hartford 13, Bowie 6
Akron 3, Richmond 2
Somerset 7, Altoona 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3
Bowie 6, Richmond 1
Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings
Hartford 6, Binghamton 5
Akron 5, Erie 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
