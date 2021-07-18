Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals

Sunday At Bandimere Speedway Morrison, Colo Final Results Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Joey Haas; 3. Mike Salinas; 4.…

Sunday At Bandimere Speedway Morrison, Colo Final Results Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Joey Haas; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Greg Carrillo; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Rob Passey; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Alex Laughlin.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. John Force; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Jack Wyatt; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Chris King; 14. J.R. Todd.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Andrew Hines; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Cory Reed; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Karen Stoffer; 9. Joey Gladstone; 10. Scotty Pollacheck; 11. Jerry Savoie; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. David Barron; 14. Jianna Salinas; 15. Jim Underdahl.

Finals Top Fuel

Steve Torrence, 3.860 seconds, 320.36 mph def. Joey Haas, 4.142 seconds, 262.08 mph.

Funny Car

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.105, 305.70 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.227, 297.68.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, EBR, 7.118, 189.04 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 7.175, 189.34.

Pro Modified

Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.972, 236.51 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 6.050, 234.70.

Factory Stock Showdown

Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 8.259, 164.79 def. Leah Pruett, Dodge Challenger, 8.265, 166.48.

Competition Eliminator

Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 7.342, 181.08 def. Jim Greenheck, Chevy Camaro, 7.678, 175.02.

Super Stock

Kayla Mozeris, Dodge Daytona, 10.832, 117.94 def. Scott Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 10.229, 122.69.

Stock Eliminator

Dwayne Scheitlin, Dodge Challenger, 10.920, 120.69 def. Craig Maddox, Challenger, 10.069, 131.10.

Super Comp

Shannon Nicoletti, Dragster, 9.557, 160.23 def. Mitch Mustard, Dragster, 9.579, 162.16.

Super Gas

Darin Dolezal, Roadster, 10.495, 148.90 def. Jeremy Siffring, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Super Street

Tim Schell, Plymouth Duster, 11.461, 124.69 def. Dave Thompson, Chevrolet, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman

Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 9.475, 98.86 def. Duane Doffing, Sedan, Foul – Red Light.

Top Dragster

Kari Stark, Dragster, 7.391, 181.79 def. Betsy Peek, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Points Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 858; 2. Antron Brown, 551; 3. Brittany Force, 505; 4. Billy Torrence, 448; 5. Shawn Langdon, 408; 6. Mike Salinas, 395; 7. Doug Kalitta, 367; 8. Leah Pruett, 362; 9. Justin Ashley, 337; 10. Clay Millican, 328.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 643; 2. John Force, 593; 3. Matt Hagan, 558; 4. J.R. Todd, 532; 5. Ron Capps, 529; 6. Robert Hight, 517; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 498; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 477; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 450; 10. Terry Haddock, 274.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 626; 2. Steve Johnson, 463; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 381; 4. Ryan Oehler, 377; 5. Angelle Sampey, 318; 6. Angie Smith, 315; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 300; 8. Joey Gladstone, 288; 9. Karen Stoffer, 278; 10. Cory Reed, 270.

