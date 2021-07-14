Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Bruins extend defenseman Brandon Carlo for 4 years, $24.6m

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 3:11 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins on Wednesday signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year.

Carlo, 24, had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. But he missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit against the boards by Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Colorado native was a second-round draft pick in 2015.

“Brandon is a player who has grown into a foundational defenseman with our team while also emerging as an important leader on and off the ice,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said.

