Brazil 0, Canada 0, Canada advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

Canada 0, Brazil 0, Canada advances 4-3 on penalty kicks Brazil 0 0 0 — 0 Canada 0 0 0…

Canada 0, Brazil 0, Canada advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

Brazil 0 0 0 — 0 Canada 0 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Canada, Christine Sinclair, NG; Jessie Fleming, G; Ashley Lawrence, G; Adriana Leon, G; Vanessa Gilles, G. Brazil, Marta, G; Debinha, G; Erika, G; Andressa, NG; Rafaelle, NG.

Yellow Cards_Duda, Brazil, 59th; Lawrence, Canada, 90th+2; Ludmila, Brazil, 101st; Riviere, Canada, 115th.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.