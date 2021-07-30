Brazil 0, Canada 0, Canada advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

Canada 0, Brazil 0, Canada advances 4-3 on penalty kicks
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Canada, Christine Sinclair, NG; Jessie Fleming, G; Ashley Lawrence, G; Adriana Leon, G; Vanessa Gilles, G. Brazil, Marta, G; Debinha, G; Erika, G; Andressa, NG; Rafaelle, NG.
Yellow Cards_Duda, Brazil, 59th; Lawrence, Canada, 90th+2; Ludmila, Brazil, 101st; Riviere, Canada, 115th.
Referee_Stephanie Frappart.
