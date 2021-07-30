2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Brazil 0, Canada 0,…

Brazil 0, Canada 0, Canada advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 7:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Canada 0, Brazil 0, Canada advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

Brazil 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Canada, Christine Sinclair, NG; Jessie Fleming, G; Ashley Lawrence, G; Adriana Leon, G; Vanessa Gilles, G. Brazil, Marta, G; Debinha, G; Erika, G; Andressa, NG; Rafaelle, NG.

Yellow Cards_Duda, Brazil, 59th; Lawrence, Canada, 90th+2; Ludmila, Brazil, 101st; Riviere, Canada, 115th.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up