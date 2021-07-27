All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 62 39 .614 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 62 39 .614 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1½ New York 51 47 .520 9½ Toronto 49 47 .510 10½ Baltimore 34 64 .347 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 59 41 .590 _ Cleveland 49 48 .505 8½ Detroit 47 55 .461 13 Kansas City 43 55 .439 15 Minnesota 43 58 .426 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 61 40 .604 _ Oakland 56 45 .554 5 Seattle 55 46 .545 6 Los Angeles 50 49 .505 10 Texas 35 65 .350 25½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 53 45 .541 _ Philadelphia 50 49 .505 3½ Atlanta 49 51 .490 5 Washington 45 54 .455 8½ Miami 43 57 .430 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _ Cincinnati 51 49 .510 7 St. Louis 50 50 .500 8 Chicago 50 51 .495 8½ Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 62 37 .626 _ Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2 San Diego 58 44 .569 5½ Colorado 43 57 .430 19½ Arizona 31 70 .307 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Seattle 11, Houston 8

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

