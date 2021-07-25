All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 60 39 .606 _ Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 60 39 .606 _ Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _ New York 51 46 .526 8 Toronto 49 45 .521 8½ Baltimore 33 64 .340 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 58 40 .592 _ Cleveland 48 48 .500 9 Detroit 47 53 .470 12 Kansas City 41 55 .427 16 Minnesota 42 57 .424 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 39 .606 _ Oakland 56 44 .560 4½ Seattle 53 46 .535 7 Los Angeles 48 49 .495 11 Texas 35 64 .354 25

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 51 44 .537 _ Atlanta 48 49 .495 4 Philadelphia 48 49 .495 4 Washington 45 52 .464 7 Miami 42 57 .424 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 58 41 .586 _ Cincinnati 51 47 .520 6½ St. Louis 49 50 .495 9 Chicago 48 51 .485 10 Pittsburgh 38 60 .388 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 61 37 .622 _ Los Angeles 60 40 .600 2 San Diego 58 43 .574 4½ Colorado 43 55 .439 18 Arizona 31 69 .310 31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 3, San Diego 2

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.