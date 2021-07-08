Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Atlético Madrid extends Simeone’s contract until 2024

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 3:46 PM

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid extended the contracts of coach Diego Simeone and his staff until the end of the 2024 season, the club said Thursday.

The extensions come after Atlético won its first Spanish league title since 2014. The contracts had been set to expire next June.

“Pride. Responsibility. Challenges. Joy,” Simeone said on Twitter. “Happy to continue at Atlético de Madrid.”

Simeone took over Atlético in December 2011 and is the coach with the most consecutive seasons in charge of a Spanish league club.

The Argentine is Atlético’s most successful coach with eight titles and 316 victories.

Simeone played as a defensive midfielder with Atlético in the 1990s and 2000s.

