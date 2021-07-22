Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » American winger Chris Mueller…

American winger Chris Mueller to join Hibernian in January

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American winger Chris Mueller will join Hibernian in January.

The Scottish club said the 24-year-old from Schaumburg, Illinois, had agreed to a pre-contract and will leave Orlando after the Major League Soccer season.

Mueller was second in 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year voting and made his U.S. national team debut in December.

He has two international appearances and two goals in 13 league games this season, Mueller has 20 goals in 96 league matches over four seasons.

“Chris was someone who was brought to our attention a number of months ago,” Hibs head coach Jack Ross said in a statement Wednesday. “We worked long and hard to make this deal happen. Chris is an exciting signing and his recent performances with Orlando have been terrific. He has a skillset that we think is going to be really well suited to Scotland. He can score goals and add creativity and he has an impressive mindset as both an athlete and a person.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

VA restores official time to health care workforce, agrees to a reset with AFGE

Former State Department leaders urge Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up