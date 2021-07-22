Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
2021-22 Colorado Avalanche Schedule

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 10:56 PM

Times to be announced

Oct. 13 Chicago

Oct. 16 St. Louis

Oct. 19 at Washington

Oct. 21 at Florida

Oct. 23 at Tampa Bay

Oct. 26 Vegas

Oct. 28 at St. Louis

Oct. 30 Minnesota

Nov. 3 Columbus

Nov. 6 at Columbus

Nov. 11 Vancouver

Nov. 13 San Jose

Nov. 17 at Vancouver

Nov. 19 at Seattle

Nov. 22 Ottawa

Nov. 24 Anaheim

Nov. 26 at Dallas

Nov. 27 Nashville

Dec. 1 at Toronto

Dec. 2 at Montreal

Dec. 4 at Ottawa

Dec. 6 at Philadelphia

Dec. 8 at N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 10 Detroit

Dec. 12 Florida

Dec. 14 N.Y. Rangers

Dec. 16 at Nashville

Dec. 18 Tampa Bay

Dec. 20 at Detroit

Dec. 22 at Buffalo

Dec. 23 at Boston

Dec. 27 at Vegas

Dec. 29 Dallas

Dec. 31 at Dallas

Jan. 2 Anaheim

Jan. 4 at Chicago

Jan. 6 Winnipeg

Jan. 8 Toronto

Jan. 10 Seattle

Jan. 11 at Nashville

Jan. 14 Arizona

Jan. 15 at Arizona

Jan. 17 Minnesota

Jan. 19 at Anaheim

Jan. 20 at Los Angeles

Jan. 22 Montreal

Jan. 24 Chicago

Jan. 26 Boston

Jan. 28 at Chicago

Jan. 30 Buffalo

Feb. 1 Arizona

Feb. 25 Winnipeg

Feb. 26 at Vegas

March 1 N.Y. Islanders

March 3 at Arizona

March 5 Calgary

March 7 at N.Y. Islanders

March 8 at New Jersey

March 10 at Carolina

March 13 Calgary

March 15 at Los Angeles

March 18 at San Jose

March 21 Edmonton

March 23 Vancouver

March 25 Philadelphia

March 27 at Minnesota

March 29 at Calgary

March 31 San Jose

Arpil 2 Pittsburgh

Arpil 5 at Pittsburgh

Arpil 8 at Winnipeg

Arpil 9 at Edmonton

Arpil 13 Los Angeles

Arpil 14 New Jersey

Arpil 16 Carolina

Arpil 18 Washington

Arpil 20 at Seattle

Arpil 22 at Edmonton

Arpil 24 at Winnipeg

Arpil 26 St. Louis

Arpil 28 Nashville

Arpil 29 at Minnesota

