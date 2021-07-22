2021-22 Colorado Avalanche Schedule The Associated Press

Times to be announced Oct. 13 Chicago Oct. 16 St. Louis Oct. 19 at Washington Oct. 21 at Florida Oct. 23 at Tampa Bay Oct. 26 Vegas Oct. 28 at St. Louis Oct. 30 Minnesota Nov. 3 Columbus Nov. 6 at Columbus Nov. 11 Vancouver Nov. 13 San Jose Nov. 17 at Vancouver Nov. 19 at Seattle Nov. 22 Ottawa Nov. 24 Anaheim Nov. 26 at Dallas Nov. 27 Nashville Dec. 1 at Toronto Dec. 2 at Montreal Dec. 4 at Ottawa Dec. 6 at Philadelphia Dec. 8 at N.Y. Rangers Dec. 10 Detroit Dec. 12 Florida Dec. 14 N.Y. Rangers Dec. 16 at Nashville Dec. 18 Tampa Bay Dec. 20 at Detroit Dec. 22 at Buffalo Dec. 23 at Boston Dec. 27 at Vegas Dec. 29 Dallas Dec. 31 at Dallas Jan. 2 Anaheim Jan. 4 at Chicago Jan. 6 Winnipeg Jan. 8 Toronto Jan. 10 Seattle Jan. 11 at Nashville Jan. 14 Arizona Jan. 15 at Arizona Jan. 17 Minnesota Jan. 19 at Anaheim Jan. 20 at Los Angeles Jan. 22 Montreal Jan. 24 Chicago Jan. 26 Boston Jan. 28 at Chicago Jan. 30 Buffalo Feb. 1 Arizona Feb. 25 Winnipeg Feb. 26 at Vegas March 1 N.Y. Islanders March 3 at Arizona March 5 Calgary March 7 at N.Y. Islanders March 8 at New Jersey March 10 at Carolina March 13 Calgary March 15 at Los Angeles March 18 at San Jose March 21 Edmonton March 23 Vancouver March 25 Philadelphia March 27 at Minnesota March 29 at Calgary March 31 San Jose Arpil 2 Pittsburgh Arpil 5 at Pittsburgh Arpil 8 at Winnipeg Arpil 9 at Edmonton Arpil 13 Los Angeles Arpil 14 New Jersey Arpil 16 Carolina Arpil 18 Washington Arpil 20 at Seattle Arpil 22 at Edmonton Arpil 24 at Winnipeg Arpil 26 St. Louis Arpil 28 Nashville Arpil 29 at Minnesota