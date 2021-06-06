Yedlin, Ream, Acosta start for US against Mexico

DENVER (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made three changes to his starting lineup for Sunday night’s CONCACAF Nations League…

DENVER (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made three changes to his starting lineup for Sunday night’s CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico, inserting right back DeAndre Yedlin, defender Tim Ream and midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Sergiño Dest moved from right back to left wingback, with Ream joining John Brooks and Mark McKenzie in a three-man central defense.

Left back Antonee Robinson moved to the bench along with midfielders Jackson Yueill and Sebastian Lletget.

Yedlin made his first start since the 4-0 win against Cuba in the Nations League group stage on Nov. 19, 2019.

Zack Steffen remained in goal.

Weston McKennie was paired with Acosta in deep midfield, with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna in advanced midfield and Josh Sargent heading the attack.

