Vanderbilt 3, NC State 1

Vanderbilt *‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥ NC State *‥*‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥
ab r h bi ‥ *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥ ‥@ab r h bi
Brdfld cf 5 0 0 0 Murr lf 4 0 1 0
Young ss 3 0 0 0 Butler cf 4 0 1 0
Keegan 1b 4 1 1 0 Tresh c 4 0 0 0
LaNeve rf 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 5 0 2 0
Vaz lf 3 1 1 0 Mensik ss 3 0 0 0
Rdrguez c 3 1 1 1 Falsken 2b 3 1 1 0
Noland 2b 5 0 2 1 Hghfill 1b 4 0 3 0
Jones dh 3 0 1 0 Eisert dh 4 0 0 0
Gnzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 Giles 3b 2 0 0 1
Crnazzo ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥‥@33 3 6 2 Totals *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥@34‥1‥8‥1
E_Young, Mensik. 2B_Keegan (17). RBI_Rodriguez (33), Noland (42), Giles (1).
Vanderbilt 000 201 000_3
NC State 000 010 000_1
IP H R ER BB SO
Vanderbilt
Rocker W 6 5 1 1 1 11
McElvin 0 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Fisher 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy S 2 1/3 2 0 0 2 1
NC State
Payne L 5 2 3 1 3 3
Feeney 4 4 0 0 3 3
