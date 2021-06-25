CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Vanderbilt 3, NC State 1

Vanderbilt 3, NC State 1

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 7:08 PM

Vanderbilt *‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥   NC State *‥*‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥

          ab r h bi   ‥ *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥ ‥@ab r h bi

Brdfld cf  5 0 0 0   Murr lf        4 0 1 0

Young ss  3 0 0 0   Butler cf      4 0 1 0

Keegan 1b  4 1 1 0   Tresh c        4 0 0 0

LaNeve rf  4 0 0 0   Brown rf       5 0 2 0

Vaz lf  3 1 1 0   Mensik ss      3 0 0 0

Rdrguez c  3 1 1 1   Falsken 2b     3 1 1 0

Noland 2b  5 0 2 1   Hghfill 1b     4 0 3 0

Jones dh  3 0 1 0   Eisert dh      4 0 0 0

Gnzalez 3b  3 0 0 0   Giles 3b       2 0 0 1

           Crnazzo ph-3b  1 0 0 0

Totals *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥‥@33 3 6 2   Totals *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥@34‥1‥8‥1

E_Young, Mensik. 2B_Keegan (17). RBI_Rodriguez (33), Noland (42), Giles (1).

Vanderbilt 000   201   000_3

NC State 000   010   000_1

IP   H  R ER BB SO

Vanderbilt                

Rocker W  6      5  1  1  1  11

McElvin  0  2/3  1  0  0  1  1

Fisher  0      0  0  0  0  0

Murphy S  2  1/3  2  0  0  2  1

NC State                

Payne L  5      2  3  1  3  3

Feeney  4      4  0  0  3  3

