Vanderbilt 3, NC State 1

Vanderbilt *‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥ NC State *‥*‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥ ab r h bi ‥ *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥ ‥@ab r h bi Brdfld cf 5 0 0 0 Murr lf 4 0 1 0 Young ss 3 0 0 0 Butler cf 4 0 1 0 Keegan 1b 4 1 1 0 Tresh c 4 0 0 0 LaNeve rf 4 0 0 0…

Vanderbilt *‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥ NC State *‥*‥*‥*‥‥‥@‥

ab r h bi ‥ *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥ ‥@ab r h bi

Brdfld cf 5 0 0 0 Murr lf 4 0 1 0

Young ss 3 0 0 0 Butler cf 4 0 1 0

Keegan 1b 4 1 1 0 Tresh c 4 0 0 0

LaNeve rf 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 5 0 2 0

Vaz lf 3 1 1 0 Mensik ss 3 0 0 0

Rdrguez c 3 1 1 1 Falsken 2b 3 1 1 0

Noland 2b 5 0 2 1 Hghfill 1b 4 0 3 0

Jones dh 3 0 1 0 Eisert dh 4 0 0 0

Gnzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 Giles 3b 2 0 0 1

Crnazzo ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Totals *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥‥@33 3 6 2 Totals *‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥*‥@34‥1‥8‥1

E_Young, Mensik. 2B_Keegan (17). RBI_Rodriguez (33), Noland (42), Giles (1).

Vanderbilt 000 201 000_3

NC State 000 010 000_1

IP H R ER BB SO

Vanderbilt

Rocker W 6 5 1 1 1 11

McElvin 0 2/3 1 0 0 1 1

Fisher 0 0 0 0 0 0

Murphy S 2 1/3 2 0 0 2 1

NC State

Payne L 5 2 3 1 3 3

Feeney 4 4 0 0 3 3

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.