Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 1:29 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 20 11 .645
Round Rock (Texas) 20 12 .625 ½
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 15 17 .469
El Paso (San Diego) 13 18 .419 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 10 22 .312 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 20 12 .625
Las Vegas (Oakland) 17 15 .531 3
Tacoma (Seattle) 16 15 .516
Sacramento (San Francisco) 14 18 .438 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 13 18 .419

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 4, El Paso 1

Salt Lake 7, Albuquerque 4

Reno 7, Las Vegas 5

Sacramento 15, Tacoma 7

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 0

Oklahoma City 9, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 7

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 2

Reno 3 Las Vegas 8

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, *:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

