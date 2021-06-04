CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Shoulder surgery will sideline…

Shoulder surgery will sideline Domi for start of next season

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021-22 season after surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Domi is expected to make a full recovery in five to six months, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Friday.

“Max had been experiencing some discomfort in his shoulder, which he brought to our attention last week and a subsequent examination revealed a labral tear,” Kekalainen said. “It was determined that surgery was the best course of action, and we look forward to Max’s return early next season.”

The surgery happened Thursday.

Domi’s absence could be significant, considering that the Blue Jackets already are deficient at the center position. The development is further motivation for the team to seek help through trades or free agency in the offseason.

The 26-year-old Domi was acquired in an October trade from the Montreal Canadiens. He had nine goals and 15 assists with a team-leading 75 penalty minutes in 54 games with the Blue Jackets last season. He had four goals and eight assists, including three multi-point efforts, in his last 17 games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up