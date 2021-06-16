CORONAVIRUS: Learn more about COVID-19's delta variant | Summer Passport in Prince George's Co. | The New Value of Space | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Real Madrid announces exit…

Real Madrid announces exit of Sergio Ramos after 16 years

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles.

Madrid have called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”

The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.

Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.

He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

DeRusha’s top priorities: FISMA modernization, cyber EO deadlines

Electronics manufacturers send warning shot across CMMC’s bow

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up