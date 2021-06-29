CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Oilers sign forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to 8-year extension

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 1:52 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension on Tuesday with an average annual value of $5.125 million.

Nugent-Hopkins’ previous deal for seven years and $42 million expired after this season.

He had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this year.

Nugent-Hopkins finished third on the Oilers in power-play goals (nine) and fourth in power-play points (20) this season.

He has finished in the top four on the team in both categories during each of the past four seasons.

The first overall pick by the Oilers in the 2011 draft, Nugent-Hopkins has 478 points (185 goals and 293 assists) in 656 games with Edmonton. He is 10th all time in Oilers scoring.

