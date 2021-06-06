CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Nmecha scores as Germany wins under-21 European Championship

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 5:47 PM

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Germany won the first men’s European Championship soccer title of this summer, with a former England youth international scoring the goal that beat Portugal 1-0 in the under-21 final.

Lukas Nmecha neatly rounded Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to score in the 49th minute after running on to an angled pass into the goalmouth by Wolfsburg midfielder Ridle Baku.

Germany-born Nmecha played only a handful of games at his parent club Manchester City before impressing this season on loan at Anderlecht. The Belgian club is coached by former City great Vincent Kompany.

Germany’s third under-21 Euros title followed wins in 2009 and 2017, and left Portugal a beaten finalist for a third time, after 1994 and 2015.

Portugal’s team in 2015 included three players who were in the senior national team that won the 2016 European Championship final.

Portugal defends its title in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament that starts Friday, and will play Germany in a Group F match in Munich on June 19.

