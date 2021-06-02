NCAA Men Results

|At Grayhawk Golf Club
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Yardage: 7,289; Par: 70
|Wednesday
|Championship
|Pepperdine 3, Oklahoma 2
Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma, def. Dylan Menante, Pepperdine, 1 up.
Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine, def. Garett Reband, Oklahoma, 4 and 3.
Clay Feagler, Pepperdine, def. Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma, 1 up.
Logan McAllister, Oklahoma, def. Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine, 1 up.
William Mouw, Pepperdine, def. Quade Cummins, Oklahoma, 4 and 3..
