Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 22 12 .647 — San Jose (San Francisco) 22…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 22 12 .647 — San Jose (San Francisco) 22 12 .647 — Modesto (Seattle) 21 13 .618 1 Stockton (Oakland) 13 21 .382 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 19 14 .576 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 15 18 .455 4 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 15 19 .441 4½ Visalia (Arizona) 8 26 .235 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2

Stockton 14, San Jose 5

Fresno 12 Modesto 1

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 4

Friday’s Games

Visalia 6, Inland Empire 4

San Jose 5, Stockton 0

Modesto 13, Fresno 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 6

Saturday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

