Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|21
|13
|.618
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|15
|19
|.441
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|8
|26
|.235
|11½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2
Stockton 14, San Jose 5
Fresno 12 Modesto 1
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 4
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 6, Inland Empire 4
San Jose 5, Stockton 0
Modesto 13, Fresno 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 6
|Saturday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
