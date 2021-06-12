CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 1:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 22 12 .647
San Jose (San Francisco) 22 12 .647
Modesto (Seattle) 21 13 .618 1
Stockton (Oakland) 13 21 .382 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 19 14 .576
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 15 18 .455 4
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 15 19 .441
Visalia (Arizona) 8 26 .235 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2

Stockton 14, San Jose 5

Fresno 12 Modesto 1

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 4

Friday’s Games

Visalia 6, Inland Empire 4

San Jose 5, Stockton 0

Modesto 13, Fresno 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 6

Saturday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up