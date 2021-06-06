Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|19
|11
|.633
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|19
|11
|.633
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|12
|18
|.400
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|13
|16
|.448
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|14
|16
|.467
|2½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|24
|.200
|10½
___
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 6, Modesto 2
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3
Fresno 5, Visalia 3
Lake Elsinore 6, Stockton 2
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno 7, Visalia 6
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3
Lake Elsinore 9, Stockton 7
San Jose 11, Modesto 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
