Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 11:07 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 20 10 .667
Modesto (Seattle) 19 11 .633 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 19 11 .633 1
Stockton (Oakland) 12 18 .400 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 16 13 .552
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 13 16 .448 3
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 14 16 .467
Visalia (Arizona) 6 24 .200 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 6, Modesto 2

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3

Fresno 5, Visalia 3

Lake Elsinore 6, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 7, Visalia 6

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3

Lake Elsinore 9, Stockton 7

San Jose 11, Modesto 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

