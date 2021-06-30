Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 19 .596  Down East (Texas) 28 20…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 19 .596  Down East (Texas) 28 20 .583 ½ Fayetteville (Houston) 18 29 .383 10 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 33 .312 13½ North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 31 16 .660  Salem (Boston) 27 22 .551 5 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 22 .532 6 Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 35 .286 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 32 15 .681  Columbia (Kansas City) 25 20 .556 6 Augusta (Atlanta) 21 27 .438 11½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 21 27 .438 11½

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis 11, Fayetteville 5

Down East 6, Carolina 2

Delmarva 8, Fredricksburg 3

Salem 11, Lynchburg 10

Myrtle Beach , Columbia

Charleston 3, Augusta 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 13, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 16, Kannapolis 10

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 20 Fredericksburg 3

Augusta 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 2, 4 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

