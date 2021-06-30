Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|28
|19
|.596
|
|Down East (Texas)
|28
|20
|.583
|½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|18
|29
|.383
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|33
|.312
|13½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|31
|16
|.660
|
|Salem (Boston)
|27
|22
|.551
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|22
|.532
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|35
|.286
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|32
|15
|.681
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|25
|20
|.556
|6
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis 11, Fayetteville 5
Down East 6, Carolina 2
Delmarva 8, Fredricksburg 3
Salem 11, Lynchburg 10
Myrtle Beach , Columbia
Charleston 3, Augusta 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva 13, Lynchburg 2
Fayetteville 4, Carolina 3
Charleston 16, Kannapolis 10
Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Salem 20 Fredericksburg 3
Augusta 6, Columbia 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 2, 4 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
