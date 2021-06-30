CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 12:21 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 19 .596 
Down East (Texas) 28 20 .583 ½
Fayetteville (Houston) 18 29 .383 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 33 .312 13½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 31 16 .660 
Salem (Boston) 27 22 .551 5
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 22 .532 6
Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 35 .286 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 32 15 .681 
Columbia (Kansas City) 25 20 .556 6
Augusta (Atlanta) 21 27 .438 11½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 21 27 .438 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis 11, Fayetteville 5

Down East 6, Carolina 2

Delmarva 8, Fredricksburg 3

Salem 11, Lynchburg 10

Myrtle Beach , Columbia

Charleston 3, Augusta 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 13, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 16, Kannapolis 10

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 20 Fredericksburg 3

Augusta 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 2, 4 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

