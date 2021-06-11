Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|19
|13
|.594
|½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|26
|.188
|13½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|15
|.516
|6
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|23
|.303
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|13
|.594
|½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|16
|17
|.485
|4
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, susp.
Down East 6, Fayetteville 3
Kannapolis 5, Carolina 1
Fredericksburg 11, Salem 1
Columbia 5, Charleston 3
Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 2
Augusta 14, Myrtle Beach 6
Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 7
Down East at Fayetteville, susp.
Kannapolis 10, Carolina 6
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 4
Charleston 5, Columbia 2
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
