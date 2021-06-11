Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 19 12 .613 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 13…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 19 12 .613 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 13 .594 ½ Fayetteville (Houston) 13 18 .419 6 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 6 26 .188 13½ North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 22 9 .710 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 15 .516 6 Salem (Boston) 17 16 .515 6 Fredericksburg (Washington) 10 23 .303 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 20 13 .606 — Columbia (Kansas City) 19 13 .594 ½ Augusta (Atlanta) 16 17 .485 4 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 17 .469 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, susp.

Down East 6, Fayetteville 3

Kannapolis 5, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 11, Salem 1

Columbia 5, Charleston 3

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 2

Augusta 14, Myrtle Beach 6

Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 7

Down East at Fayetteville, susp.

Kannapolis 10, Carolina 6

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 4

Charleston 5, Columbia 2

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

