Louisiana Tech beats Alabama 10-8, reaches regional final

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 7:41 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cole McConnell had a home run, a double and three RBIs, and No. 16 overall seed and host Louisiana Tech beat No. 3 regional seed Alabama 10-8 in a Ruston Regional elimination game on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (42-19) advanced to the regional final to face No. 2 seed North Carolina State Sunday night. Louisiana Tech lost to the Wolfpack 8-3 on Saturday and needs to beat them twice to clinch the region.

Steele Netterville hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth and Philip Matulia added an RBI single to give Louisiana Tech a 9-5 lead.

Bulldogs reliever Kyle Crigger (4-2) allowed three runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win.

Jacob McNairy (1-1) got the loss for Alabama (32-26), which scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth but left the tying run on first when Zane Denton flied out to end the Crimson Tide’s season.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

