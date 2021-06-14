JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Kevin De Bruyne back at training with Belgium teammates

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 1:11 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training with his teammates, raising hopes he will be available for Thursday’s game against Denmark at the European Championship.

De Bruyne missed Belgium’s 3-0 opening win over Russia in St. Petersburg. The top-ranked FIFA team will next play the Danes in Copenhagen in Group B.

The 29-year-old De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last month. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, which Chelsea won 1-0.

The Belgian soccer federation said Monday that De Bruyne has been training with the rest of the group since Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

