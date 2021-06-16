CORONAVIRUS: Learn more about COVID-19's delta variant | Summer Passport in Prince George's Co. | The New Value of Space | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Jason Spezza re-signs with…

Jason Spezza re-signs with Maple Leafs for NHL minimum

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Jason Spezza re-signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, agreeing to the NHL-minimum $750,000 for next season.

The 38-year-old Spezza had 10 goals and 20 assists in 54 regular-season games for his hometown team and added three goals and two assists in seven playoff games.

Spezza has 351 goals and 619 assists in 1,177 career regular-season games for Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 92 playoff games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DeRusha’s top priorities: FISMA modernization, cyber EO deadlines

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

Electronics manufacturers send warning shot across CMMC’s bow

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up