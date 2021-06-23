High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 26 16 .619 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 26 16 .619 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 18 .561 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 20 .512 4½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 18 24 .429 8 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 13 27 .325 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 28 13 .683 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 25 19 .568 4½ Greenville (Boston) 23 21 .523 6½ Rome (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 23 .465 9 Asheville (Houston) 19 23 .452 9½ Hickory (Texas) 15 28 .349 14

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 9, Greenville 1

Asheville 15, Winston-Salem 14

Bowling Green 18, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 12, Wilmington 3

Rome 14, Aberdeen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

