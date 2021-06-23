High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|18
|.561
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|27
|.325
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|25
|19
|.568
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|21
|.523
|6½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|20
|.512
|7
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|23
|.465
|9
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|23
|.452
|9½
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|28
|.349
|14
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 5
Greensboro 9, Greenville 1
Asheville 15, Winston-Salem 14
Bowling Green 18, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 12, Wilmington 3
Rome 14, Aberdeen 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
