Elko’s grand slam sends Ole Miss past SE Missouri St. 6-3

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 12:10 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tim Elko’s second grand slam of the season — and his first since tearing his ACL on April 5 — helped propel Ole Miss to a 6-3 win over Southeast Missouri State on Friday in the Oxford Regional.

It was Ole Miss’ (42-19) first grand slam since TJ McCants’ game-tying grand slam during the Rebels’ comeback win over LSU on April 24. Elko’s homer occurred in the bottom of the third to give the Rebels a 4-0 advantage.

Elko recorded his sixth game this season with four or more RBI and tied Kevin Graham for the team lead with 14 home runs on the season.

Starter Derek Diamond allowed just two hits and one unearned run in 4 1/3 innings. Diamond, Jack Dougherty and Taylor Broadway combined to strike out 12. Broadway picked up his 14th save of the season to pass Stephen Head (2003) for the Rebels’ single-season record.

Connor Basler and Andrew Keck each went 2-for-4 for the Redhawks (30-21).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

