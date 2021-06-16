Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|22
|16
|.579
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|22
|.389
|9½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|12
|26
|.316
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|26
|.297
|13
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|26
|.297
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|24
|13
|.649
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|23
|14
|.622
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|21
|15
|.583
|5
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|17
|.553
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|13
|24
|.351
|13½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Reading 9, Harrisburg 8, 10 innings
Hartford at New Hampshire, susp.
Akron 3, Bowie 2
Portland 9, Binghamton 4
Somerset 10, Richmond 1
Erie 4, Altoona 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, Reading 2
Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4
Bowie 1, Akron 0
Portland 5, Binghamton 4
Richmond 5, Somerset 7, 11 innings
Altoona 4, Erie 2
|Thursday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, noon
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.