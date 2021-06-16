Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 21 15 .583 — Wichita (Minnesota) 21 16…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 21 15 .583 — Wichita (Minnesota) 21 16 .568 ½ Arkansas (Seattle) 17 19 .472 4 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 16 18 .471 4 Springfield (St. Louis) 12 24 .333 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 21 15 .583 — San Antonio (San Diego) 21 16 .568 ½ Midland (Oakland) 18 19 .486 3½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 17 19 .472 4 Amarillo (Arizona) 17 20 .459 4½

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 0

Wichita 13, Springfield 4

San Antonio 5, Northwest Arkansas 3

Amarillo 6, Midland 4

Tulsa 2, Arkansas 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.<

