CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 21 15 .583
Wichita (Minnesota) 21 16 .568 ½
Arkansas (Seattle) 17 19 .472 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 16 18 .471 4
Springfield (St. Louis) 12 24 .333 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 21 15 .583
San Antonio (San Diego) 21 16 .568 ½
Midland (Oakland) 18 19 .486
Corpus Christi (Houston) 17 19 .472 4
Amarillo (Arizona) 17 20 .459

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 0

Wichita 13, Springfield 4

San Antonio 5, Northwest Arkansas 3

Amarillo 6, Midland 4

Tulsa 2, Arkansas 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New Pentagon strategy for overseas cloud appears to back away from JEDI vision

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up