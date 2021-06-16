Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|21
|16
|.568
|½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|12
|24
|.333
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|21
|16
|.568
|½
|Midland (Oakland)
|18
|19
|.486
|3½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|17
|20
|.459
|4½
___
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 0
Wichita 13, Springfield 4
San Antonio 5, Northwest Arkansas 3
Amarillo 6, Midland 4
Tulsa 2, Arkansas 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday’s Games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Frisco at Corpuus Christi, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.