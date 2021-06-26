CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » Dániel Sallói lifts Sporting…

Dániel Sallói lifts Sporting KC past 10-man LAFC, 2-1

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Sallói one-timed Felipe Hernandez’s pass from a narrow angle and Sporting KC (7-3-2) held on for the remainder of the match, which included six minutes of stoppage time.

LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói in the denial of an obvious scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido tied it for Sporting three minutes later, smashing home a putback after LAFC defender Marco Farfan misplayed Sallói’s cross.

Kim Moon-Hwan opened the scoring in the 24th minute for LAFC (3-4-3). He received José Cifuentes’ pass on the right side of the penalty area and cut back to create the lane for his first MLS goal.

Sporting KC solidified its second-place standing in the Western Conference and improved to 5-2-1 this season when conceding the opening goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up