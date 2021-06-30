Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Canadian government approves modified quarantine for CFL

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 8:06 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government approved a plan that will allow Canadian Football League players and staff to return to Canada without undergoing a full 14-day quarantine.

Minister of Immigration Marco Mendicino said Wednesday the government approved the plan after reviewing it with local and provincial health officials.

Players and staff must spend seven days in isolation before coming to Canada, then isolate for another seven days at a designated hotel once they arrive.

They’ll also have to take multiple PCR tests before coming into the country and while in quarantine at the hotel, and if all the tests come back negative, players will move on to another seven-day period where they can train with teammates but cannot have contact with the public.

Each team will have a designated compliance officer and anyone who breaks the rules will be removed from training camp, have their exemption revoked and be required to complete the standard 14-day quarantine. The federal government says failure to follow health and safety protocols laid out in the CFL’s plan could also result in fines, contract termination and the loss of draft picks.

The CFL canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Training camps for are set to open July 10, with the season kicking off Aug. 5.

