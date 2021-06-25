CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Bayern Munich to kick…

Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 7:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released Friday.

The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams’ new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern’s record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.

Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend.

The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up