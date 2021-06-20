Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top team advances to final Second- and third-place advance to semifinal W L Pct GB…

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top team advances to final Second- and third-place advance to semifinal W L Pct GB Dominican Republic 0 0 .000 — Netherlands 0 0 .000 — Venezuela 0 0 .000 —

Australia, China and Taiwan withdrew

Tuesday, June 22 At Puebla, Mexico

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23 At Puebla, Mexico

Netherlands vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 24 At Puebla, Mexico

Dominican Republic vs. Netherlands, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINAL Winner advances Friday, June 25

Third place vs. second place, 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday, June 26 Winner qualifies

Second place-third place winner vs. first place, 2 p.m.

