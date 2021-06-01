AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 1 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Seattle (10)
|5
|1
|153
|2
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (2)
|5
|2
|138
|3
|1
|4
|3. Connecticut (1)
|6
|2
|135
|1
|2
|3
|4. New York
|5
|2
|108
|3
|4
|6
|5. Atlanta (1)
|4
|2
|104
|10
|1
|9
|6. Phoenix
|3
|3
|95
|6
|4
|10
|7. Los Angeles
|2
|2
|71
|11
|6
|10
|8. Chicago
|2
|4
|66
|5
|5
|9
|9. Washington
|2
|4
|58
|8
|7
|11
|10. Minnesota
|1
|4
|40
|9
|8
|11
|11. Dallas
|1
|4
|33
|7
|9
|11
|12. Indiana
|1
|7
|13
|12
|12
|12
