AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 3:40 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through June 1 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Seattle (10) 5 1 153 2 1 2
2. Las Vegas (2) 5 2 138 3 1 4
3. Connecticut (1) 6 2 135 1 2 3
4. New York 5 2 108 3 4 6
5. Atlanta (1) 4 2 104 10 1 9
6. Phoenix 3 3 95 6 4 10
7. Los Angeles 2 2 71 11 6 10
8. Chicago 2 4 66 5 5 9
9. Washington 2 4 58 8 7 11
10. Minnesota 1 4 40 9 8 11
11. Dallas 1 4 33 7 9 11
12. Indiana 1 7 13 12 12 12

