Alabama ousts Rider 3-1 behind Hamiter’s late home run

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 6:48 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — William Hamiter hit a two out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Alabama went on to beat Rider 3-1 in an elimination game in the Ruston Regional.

Alabama (31-25) entered Saturday’s contest having scored just three runs in its last three games which all resulted in defeat. The Tide batted 4 for 29 in Friday’s 8-1 loss against North Carolina State.

The Tide’s struggles continued Saturday as they started 3-for-22 against Rider (23-18), which gave up 18 runs to Louisiana Tech Friday night.

Dylan Smith went the distance on the mound for Alabama striking out seven and spreading seven hits.

Kyle Johnson went 2 for 4 for the Broncs and scored the lone run after his lead-off double down the right-filed line to start the game.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

