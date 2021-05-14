Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 6 1 .857 — Round Rock (Texas) 5…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 6 1 .857 — Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714 1 El Paso (San Diego) 4 3 .571 2 Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 6 .143 5 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 6 .143 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 8 1 .857 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 4 3 .571 2 Tacoma (Seattle) 4 3 .571 2 Sacramento (San Francisco) 3 4 .429 3 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 1 6 .143 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 4

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 5

El Paso 5, Albuquerque 3

Reno 8, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.