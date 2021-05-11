Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT East Division Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 5 1 .833 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs)…

All Times EDT East Division Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 5 1 .833 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600 1½ Omaha (Kansas City) 4 3 .571 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 2 Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 4 .333 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 4 .333 3 Toledo (Detroit) 2 4 .333 3 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 1 .857 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 5 2 .714 1 Buffalo (Toronto) 4 2 .667 1½ Worcester (Boston) 3 4 .429 3 Rochester (Washington) 1 5 .167 4½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 6 .143 5 Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 5 2 .714 — Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 3 2 .600 1 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 3 Norfolk (Baltimore) 2 5 .286 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 1 5 .167 3½ Saturday’s Games

Nashville 6, Toledo 1

Worcester 8, Buffalo 6

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 2

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 4, 10 innings

Columbus 6, Louisville 3

Gwinnett 7, Charlotte 3

Durham 15, Memphis 3

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. (postponed)

Sunday’s Games

Columbus at Louisville, 1 p.m. (postponed)

Buffalo 4, Worcester 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 15, Syracuse 10

Lehigh Valley 7, Rochester 1, 6 innings

Nashville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. (postponed)

St. Paul 8, Omaha 2

Gwinnett 12, Charlotte 9, 10 innings

Iowa 2, Indianapolis 0

Durham at Memphis 7, Durham 6, 10 innings

Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 8, Syracuse 5

Columbus 2, Omaha 0

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Lehigh Valley 0

Jacksonville 4, Durham 3

Charlotte 6, Norfolk 4

Indianapolis 4, Toledo 3

Louisville 4, Gwinnett 0

Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

